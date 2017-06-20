Dundalk Dog Rescue Annual Sponsored Walk this Sunday

Dundalk Dog Rescue hold their annual sponsored walk this Sunday 25th June at 4 pm, starting and finishing at the Spirit Store, Dundalk.

The sponsored walk will be followed by a barbeque and live music until late at the George’s Quay venue.

Registration for the event is at 2.30pm with the walk starting at 4 pm.

There will be Dundalk Dog Rescue goodie bags for everyone who takes a sponsor card plus for the first 50 who register on the day.

Dundalk's "Rock for Rescue" will follow at 8pm with live music and BBQ

Funds raised at this year’s event will go towards helping to build a Dog Rescue Centre in Dundalk.

Dundalk Dog Rescue is an entirely voluntary non-profit making organisation set up in 2005 by a group of ordinary people in the community of Dundalk, Co. Louth and the surrounding areas.

Their aim is to do whatever is possible to rescue unwanted dogs from our local Dog Pound and give them a second chance at life.

For more information go to the Dundalk Dog Rescue website here