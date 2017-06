Gardaí are looking for details regarding a r obbery in Dundalk last week.



A car was broken into at Lidl car park at St Helena's Park in Dundalk last Friday afternoon.



The driver's side window was smashed in and a wallet was taken during the incident which happened at around 12.15pm while the owner was at the playground in the park.

Anyone with information on these or other incidents are asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.