Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday June 20th, 2017

The death has occurred of Stephen Traynor of St, Alphonsus Villas and formerly of Roskeagh, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

On Sunday 18th June 2017, suddenly at his residence.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Gertrude, brothers Thomas (in-infancy), Jim, Joe and John, son in-law Ronnie Mc Crave.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family, wife May (née Carroll), son Jim, daughters Gráinne and Stephine, brothers Paddy and Tom, daughter-in-law Siobhan, son-in-law Phelim, grandchildren Deborah, Conor, Stephen, Aoife, Ryan and Erin, great-grandchildren Saoirse and Cillian, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at his residence, Saint Alphonsus Villas from Tuesday 2pm to 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday at 12 noon proceeding on foot to Sloane's Corner, Avenue Road then funeral cortage will continue on to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Private Cremation.

No Flowers Please by Family Request

At Peace

The death has occurred of Seamus Sheelan of Ballymakellett, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, in the tender care of his family.

Beloved husband of Susan (nee Goss) and dear father of Derek, Laura, Alma and Gary.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sisters Kitty, Ann and Margaret, brother Gussie, grandchildren Hollyann, Kallan, Ava, Kate and Sadhbh, daughters-in-law Anita and Doireann, sons-in-law Gary and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home from 6pm-8pm on Tuesday and from 2pm-8pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday at 10.20am, to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the North Louth Hospice Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society c/o Quinn's Funeral homes.

House private on Thursday, please.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of John Gerard Richardson of Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Caroline Quigley (née Kavanagh Mc Alester) of Oakland Park, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly at home. Beloved wife of the late Alan and loving mother of Maxine and Leanne.

Caroline will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her treasured daughters, parents John Maxi Snr and Angela, brothers Gerard, Sean, Mark, Michael and Darren, sister Sandra, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her parents' home, 125 Oakland Park from 4pm Tuesday afternoon.

Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am walking to St. Nicholas' Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Thereafter walking to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240.

May She Rest In Peace