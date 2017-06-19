Creative Spark in Dundalk celebrate bonfire night this Friday

Creative Spark are celebrating St John’s Eve, traditionally known as Bonfire Night, this Friday with a barbeque and Ceramic Raku Firing.

This June sees artists from around County Louth taking things outside their usual realms, with events in Dundalk and Drogheda giving people the opportunity to enjoy and engage with different forms of arts and creativity in locations outside traditional gallery, theater or studio settings.

This Friday’s event running from 7 – 10 pm will be such an event.

Their “Sparks Fly” workshop, provides an unrivalled opportunity for makers who work with clay to fire in a glass kiln using Raku firing processes, topping off their day with a barbeque;

To book tickets for this event, go to here

This is part of the “Let’s Go Outside” programme which has been running for the month of July in Louth