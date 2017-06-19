Oasis Hotel in Carrickmacross to reopen under new name and ownership

News that a new hotel is to open in Carrickmacross will be welcome news now that the tourist season is in full swing.

The former Oasis hotel, which was bought by the Treacy Hotel Group is set to open next week, with the four-star hotel being quoted by the Treacy Hotel Group as ‘one of the top hotels in Monaghan’.

On the hotel group’s website, they welcome new guests to the hotel saying, ‘It is the number one choice for accommodation in Monaghan, boasting 50 luxurious, newly renovated bedrooms including standard rooms, family rooms and a Bridal Suite.

‘Treacys Hotel is home to one of the finest restaurants in Monaghan, The Torc.

‘This Monaghan restaurant is unrivalled and offers the perfect blend of superb, yet traditional cuisine which will appeal to all.

For more information go to the hotel group's website here