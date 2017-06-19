Inniskeen Road July Evening Festival celebrating Patrick Kavanagh announced

The annual Inniskeen Road July Evening Festival takes place next month on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th July in Inniskeen.

This year sees the 50th Commemoration of the death of Patrick Kavanagh

A celebration of the works of the poet and writer, the festival focuses on these works which are rooted in his native Inniskeen landscape.

Working on the family farm in 1930's/1940's Inniskeen, witnessing daily the miracle of creation, Kavanagh began to write of his experiences and became the 'authentic voice of the Irish country poor.

Since his death in 1967, the growing popularity of his work among diverse cultures and age groups have proven the eternity of Kavanagh's magic-fringed everyday world.

The Inniskeen Road July Evening Festival features re-enactments and recitals of the poet's work by actors in period costume. Scenes are ‘dressed’ as described by Kavanagh.

The hedges of Shancoduff once more become a library for poetry books, horses and men will work the land using period-appropriate farm implements. In short, this will be a feast of Literature, Music, Song, Drama and Storytelling.

