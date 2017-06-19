Best Guinness in Dundalk - we have a winner!

The response to our “Best pint of Guinness in Dundalk” poll was huge! We are amazed at the number of replies that came in over the weekend.

When it came down to it however, there were two clear favourites that were finally separated by just five percent.

So step up The Stag’s Head on Linenhall Street, our official winners of our Best Pint of Guinness in Dundalk poll, with 41 percent of the vote. Worthy winners indeed.

At second place, Michael McCourt’s on Francis Street, with 36 percent of the vote, fought The Stag’s Head the whole way, making a real competition of this.

Congratulations to all our nominee and our worthy winner and thank you to all who have voted. One thing we have learned from this poll is this – Dundalk is a great town for a pint of Guinness!