Top composer in Dundalk for local music festival

Louth Contemporary Music Society’s upcoming June 2017 SILENZIO contemporary music festival focuses on the work of one of the great composers of our time, Salvatore Sciarrino, making his first visit to Ireland.

Also featured are several international performers including Hélène Fauchère, Carol Robinson, Quartetto Prometeo, Matteo Cesari, Valentina Coladonato and the outstanding vocal ensemble Neue Vocalsolisten Stuttgart.

SILENZIO also presents the result of an ongoing collaboration with the Swiss composer Jürg Frey: the world première of his I Listened to the Wind Again.

Jürg Frey's Listened to the Wind Again (World Première)

Friday 23 June | 8pm

The Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol

After a successful visit to Dundalk in June 2016, Jürg Frey returns to present a new work: Listened to the Wind Again, an LCMS commission funded by the Arts Council.

For the first time, the audience will be allowed to step inside the unique sound world of Frey as he moves between opera, song cycle and silence. Frey has developed his own language as a composer and sound artist with the creation of a number of long quiet sound pieces.

Tickets €10 available https://www.eventbrite.ie/

Let me die before I wake

Saturday 24 June | 1pm

An Tain Arts Centre | Basement Gallery

Paris-based US clarinettist Carol Robinson makes a welcome return to Dundalk with a programme that focuses on the works one of her teachers, the Italian minimalist Giacinto Scelsi, alongside Sciarrino’s Let Me Die Before I Wake.

Tickets Free but attendees are asked to register http://antain.ie/

Sciarrino’s Perfection

Saturday 24 June | 3pm

Dundalk Gaol, Dundalk

Sciarrino is one of the world’s most poetic and fascinating composers. His mesmerizing La Perfezione di Uno Spirito Sottile (The Perfection of One Slender Spirit) will be performed in the intimate setting of Dundalk Gaol. Widely acknowledged a masterpiece, this riveting piece is a 40-minute threnody for flute and voice performed by Matteo Cesari and Valentina Coladonato.

Tickets Free but attendees are asked to register https://www.eventbrite.ie/

Traditional Italian Songs of Work, War and Love

Saturday 24 June | 5pm

An Táin Arts Centre

Italian violinist Silvia Tarozzi and Italian cellist Deborah Walker perform repertoire from Malcolm Goldstein and Cassandra Miller along with their own unique take on traditional Italian songs.

Tickets Free but attendees are asked to register http://antain.ie/

Sciarrino in conversation with Paul Griffiths

Saturday 24 June | 7pm

Side Chapel of St. Nicholas Church of Ireland

Free event for tickets holders of the Madrigal concert.

Madrigals

Saturday 24 June 2017 | 8pm

St. Nicholas Church of Ireland

Neue Vocalsolisten

Quartetto Prometeo with Matteo Cesari

Neue Vocalsolisten Stuttgart, the leading a cappella ensemble in Germany, offer a modern music feast with the Irish premiére of Salvatore Sciarrino's twelve Madrigali, inspired by Japanese haiku and commissioned by the Salzburg Festival.

Matteo Cesari will join the Quartetto Prometeo to perform a recent Sciarrino work, Trovare un equilibrio, è necessario? (Finding an Equilibrium – Is it Necessary?).

€10 available here https://www.eventbrite.ie/

Free wine reception at the interval in the Wellington Hall.

