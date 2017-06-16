Louth Register of Electors being updated

Louth County Council have announced that their authorised Field Officers will soon be calling at each home in County Louth, to ascertain the number of people in each residence over the age of 18 who are eligible to vote.

They have emphasised that this information is being collated for the Draft Register of Electors 2018/2019 which will be published on 1st November 2017 and which will come into force on 15th February 2018.

This will mean that for voting purposes details will not come into effect until next year.

In the event of an Election/Referendum before the Draft Register is published, and if you are not currently registered, have moved address or turned 18 you must complete a Supplement application form.

Application forms can be obtained at www.louthcoco.ie or at any Louth County Council office.