Louth Rose of Tralee selection night this Sunday

This Sunday 18 June at 7.30 pm in the Four Seasons Hotel in Carlingford, will see the selection of the Rose to represent Louth in this year’s Rose of Tralee festival in Tralee, County Kerry.

The winner of this year’s crown will take over from last year’s Rose, Megan Ferguson, from Cooley.

All support is welcome this Sunday to help cheer on the aspiring Roses.

The Rose of Tralee International festival takes place later this summer from 16th - 22nd August.

We would like to wish all the contestants the best of luck this weekend.