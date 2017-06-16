Planning lodged this week for 48 homes on Fairways site Dundalk

Planning lodge this week by East Coast Catering(Ireland) with Louth County Council sees the company look for permission to build 48 dwellings on the site of the old Fairways Hotel, along with extensions and alterations to the Hotel Building.

According to the application lodged with the Council on 12 June (Planning Application: 17440), the proposed extensions and alterations to the hotel include

“the addition of a new 3 storey block to the north accommodating a new reception/foyer/bar/restaurant at ground floor level, with bedrooms located on the upper floors and the provision of a new 3 storey bedroom wing to the south of the existing 3 storey bedroom block to provide a hotel with 102 no. bedrooms overall.”

With regards to the residential element of the proposal, it comprises of

“40 no. houses and 8 no. apartments. The proposed houses are in detached and semi-detached format and range in height from 2-3 storeys. The apartments are accommodated in 2 no. 2 storey buildings, all with own door access.”

A decision is due on the application on 6 August 2017.