Blood Donor appeal to Blackrock residents

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service(IBTS) have made an appeal for blood donors to come along to the IBTS mobile clinic at St Francis National School on Wednesday 28th June.

Each and every week 3,000 blood donations are needed in Ireland. To give an illustration of the regional requirement, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda required 2,466 units in 2016.

The IBTS are asking that

“If you are fit and healthy, aged 18 to 65 (between 65 and 70 years if you have donated in the last 10 years) over 7 st. 12 lbs. (50 kg) and have not donated in the last 90 days, please make a special effort to come along.”

The clinic on Wednesday 28th June in Blackrock will run from 5.00 pm to 8.30 pm.

For further details, please contact the lo-call Donor Information Line 1850 – 73 11 37 or Finbar Gethins, Area Manager at the Ardee Regional Office, 041 – 685 9994 or www.giveblood.ie