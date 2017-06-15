Long standing Market Square building in Dundalk being demolished

J.A. Wallace, the old seed shop at the Market Square in Dundalk, is currently being knocked down to allow for the construction for a new retail unit at the same location.

The building has been closed now for several years and was falling into disrepair.

The property is one of the few remaining pre-Celtic Tiger era buildings at the Market Square.

While it has not traded as a seed shop for many years now, it did open occasionally as a pop up shop and was used in the past as a political campaign office for the Green Party.

The completion date for the new retail unit has not yet been confirmed but it is being designed by Van Dyke Architects, Dundalk.