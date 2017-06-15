CENSUS 2016: IT, Finance, Construction and Social Work job roles increase in Louth

Census 2016 figures have shown that the total Labour force in Louth has gone up from 58,024 in 2011 to 60,375 in 2016, an increase of 2,351.

The various employment sectors in Louth have seen increases and decreases.

One of the areas which saw the biggest growth in job roles was residential care and social work activities which saw a jump of 453 jobs since 2011 – in total there was an increase of 301 jobs in other health related roles, including dental practice activities.

Among the industrial groups who saw increases were construction, IT and finance roles.

Construction which saw an overall increase of 525 jobs since 2011(this includes those working in plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation, electrical installation, demolition and specialised construction activities.

IT and computer programming saw an increase of 336 jobs since 2011.

Financial services jobs saw an increase of 530 since 2011. Other finance related jobs including insurance, pension, fund management and related activities saw an increase of 153, while other professional, scientific and technical activities and roles including architectural, accounting, legal and engineering roles increased by a total 551.

Primary and pre-primary roles increased by 321 but secondary and higher education roles decreased by 70 in total.

Looking at the jobs where there was a decrease in the number people working, retail was among the largest group. In retail overall there was a drop of 263 jobs, this included a drop of 214 in the number of jobs selling IT and communications equipment in specialised stores.

There was an increase however of 249 in those working in the wholesale trade.

Other roles that saw a drop included 109 in taxi operation, 105 in public administration jobs and 75 in mining and quarrying.