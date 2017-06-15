CENSUS 2016: Unemployment rate in Louth drops 7.1% since 2011

Census 2016 results released today show that the unemployment rate in Louth has dropped 7.1% since the 2011.

This is a larger drop than the national unemployment rate figure which showed a drop of 6.1% since the 2011 census.

It is important to note that the Louth unemployment rate in 2016 at 16.7% is higher than the national rate of 12.9%.

When the unemployment rate is broken down further, it can be seen that there has been a large drop in the male unemployment rate in Louth, dropping 10.1%, from 27.7% in 2011 to 17.6% in 2016.

17.6% is still higher than the national rate of 13.7% but the national rate dropped just 8.6%, suggesting perhaps that the male unemployment rate in Louth is dropping faster than the national rate.

When we look at the female unemployment rate in Louth, it has dropped 3.5% from 19% in 2011 to 15.5% in 2016.

The national rate fell just 3%, going from 15% to 12% but the national rate in 2016, is still lower than the rate in Louth at 15.5% versus 12%.

More to follow on Census 2016 results.