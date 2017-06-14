Caribbean Culture Night this week in Dundalk

Anyone with a passing interest in Caribbean culture or creole blues music, might enjoy a visit to 3rd Place, Market Square, Dundalk tomorrow for an evening of chat and music.

Hosted by 3rd Place, the event running from 7.00-9.00 pm, Thursday, June 15 features Ines Khai.

Dubbed the ‘Queen of Creole Soul’, Ines Khai will share her music and talk about Caribbean culture, Creole Blues music and the Guadeloupe Creole Blues concert, that takes place each May.

To find out more about this free event go here