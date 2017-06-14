The best pint of Guinness in Dundalk?

Is the best pint of Guinness to be found in Dundalk, or would you be better off heading out of town towards Carlingford or Ardee, or maybe even to villages like Louth or Knockbridge for your pint of plain?

There is no doubt that there are some great pubs in town for pints, but we’ve been hearing great reports of the pints of Guinness pulled in some of the more rural pubs.

So, we’ve decided to ask you again for your help in making the decision.

Does your local serve the best pint of Guinness in Louth?

Like before we’ll put up a poll this Friday to decide the favourite but we need your picks for the nominations.

You can make your nomination by commenting on the post on our Facebook page. We’ll pick the top 10 nominations on Friday and run the poll over the weekend.

So time to get picking!