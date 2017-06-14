GAA COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Louth v Longford in Drogheda

The good people of the GAA have given us three pairs of tickets to give away to see Louth play Longford in this Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Championship Qualifier in Drogheda.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets just answer the following question:

Q: Who did Louth beat in the opening round of this year's Leinster Senior Championship?

If you think you know the answer, email editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie with your name and contact details. Please include 'GAA COMPETITION' in the title bar.

Closing date for entries is Thursday June 15th at Noon.

Good Luck!

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Qualifier 1A between Louth v Longford takes place in Pairc Ui Raghallaigh, Drogheda on Saturday June 17th (throw-in 5pm).



Ticket Information: Adult: €15.00. Juvenile/U-16s: €5.00