Ardee Hub to benefit from Communities Integration Fund

The Dee Hub, a not-for-profit initiative setup in 2014 to provide services for the community and youth in Ardee and surrounding Areas, has been successful in their application for funding under the Communities Integration Fund.

Fergus O'Dowd, TD for Louth and East Meath, welcomed the news, recognising the DEE Hub as ”a massive success and amenity to the people of mid Louth.”

Deputy O’Dowd went on to say, “I know my colleague Cllr Dolores Minogue will be particularly delighted with this news as it's a centre she has worked tirelessly for from inception."

"€500,000 funding has been allocated under the Communities Integration Fund. Grants of up to €5,000 will be allocated to organisations for activities to support the integration of migrants in our communities. 300 applications were received this year, 129 organisations nationwide have been successful."

The DEE Hub is a professionally managed and run initiative with a single focus to ‘build a better community’. The objective of the DEE Hub is to focus on the following issues:

· Young people at risk of disadvantage & marginalisation – Ardee and surrounding area

· Prevention of drug and alcohol abuse

· Young people in need of study skills and support to stay in school

· Adults in need of support including young parents, families, unemployed, older citizens

· General community information and resource

For more information go to ardeehub.com