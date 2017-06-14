Final open casting in Dundalk today for C4 drama

The final open casting session for a new Channel 4 TV drama, “The Virtues” takes place in Dundalk later today.

The Virtues, directed by “This is England” director, Shane Meadows, is a four part drama, partially set in Dundalk.

They are looking for three children to fill the roles, an 8-10-year-old girl, a 10-13-year-old boy and a nine-year-old boy. No experience is necessary.

The open casting session takes place in Muirhevnamor Community Centre from 3.30pm today.