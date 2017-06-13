Local photo exhibition seeks to uncover 'Hidden Dundalk'

Hidden Dundalk is a photographic exhibition being held in the basement gallery of An Tain Arts Centre from Thursday 15th June – Saturday 8th July.



For the first time ever, a unique collection of photographs that detail the strange and wonderful gothic architecture around the town will be on public show.



Dundalk has a dark, esoteric history. Like most major towns and cities decorated with carvings and emblems from an unexplained past, Dundalk has plenty of evidence of this bygone era.



There have been lots of otherworld mythologies in Ireland; Tir na Nog, The Celts, The Druids, Newgrange, Monks, Anglo-Normans, Templar Knights, Kings & Queens, Peerage Bloodlines…all steeped in symbolism.



This exhibition attempts to document these secretive symbols through a collection of photographs that highlights the black magic that surrounds us all.



These images are hidden in plain sight. Like the old magicians’ trick ‘The sleight of hand’, these symbols leave us guessing how we never spotted them before, how they are somehow blind to us and how we have fallen for taking them as token gestures from an old, defunct generation.



Go to any major city and you’ll see it heavily decorated in cherubs, strange symbols and many occult references. Why? Who commissioned such dark secrets to reign over us?



You’ll have walked past these coded messages for years now, not even noticing their existence, never mind their relevance or significance.



The artists involved in this exhibition, Neil Waters & Inga Kazokaite, unwittingly started this project over three years ago while out walking the dog. Due to the sheer volume of available material, a huge body of work was quickly accumulated.



Neil commented; “What started out as a fun way to spend a Sunday turned into a fine collection of photos which became an exhibition.

!We feel very proud to have it commissioned in Dundalk’s primary arts location, An Tain Arts Centre. The Basement Gallery, once a jail and torture chamber, has many of its own secrets, so to host it here is very appropriate. It is the natural habitat for an exhibition like this and we’d sincerely thank Paul Hayes ( manager of An Tain) for engaging us and commissioning us as part of their emerging artists program”.



The girl behind the lens, Inga stated that;



“My love of photography was passed down to me through my Grandfather, whom I never met. He was an established photographer in Eastern Europe in the 1960’s, his love of the medium hugely inspired me and he is the major influence in my love of photography”.



“This exhibition for me is an experiment and experience. It’s a beginning of something new. The exhibition is like a photograph: it has to tell a story visually so we’ve tried to incorporate two things – a photograph and the story behind it. We worked hard for the last three years and we are delighted to be able to publish this locally”.



Symbols communicate at a deeper level than words, because they are decoded by the right, intuitive brain, whereas words are decoded by the left, logical brain. Symbols are able to penetrate more deeply into our subconscious, which is why the elite are so obsessed with symbolism. If you believe that this is just a mere conspiracy, ask yourself: Why would the ruling class elite, who are obsessed with total power, allow symbols to drive their agendas?



With an increased interest in the rapidly-changing global events, the artists are aware that symbols play a very important role in the very fabric of life.



Neil affirmed, “We feel it’s important to raise awareness of Dundalk’s past as we head inexorably towards a brave new world. Many people are unaware of the existence of these symbols and architecture so consider them to bear no significance. But, clearly, an occult agenda is manifesting itself in great force right in front of our eyes, fuelled by symbols. In this exhibition, we are not attempting to decipher or decode these symbols, we are simply illustrating their existence. This is art, that’s all”.



The exhibition opens on Thursday 15th June and runs until Saturday 8th July. Admission is free and the Basement Gallery will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am to 4pm. An artist-led tour of the sites of Hidden Dundalk will commence on Saturday, July 8th. Meet at An Tain Arts Centre at 11 am before taking the tour of the town. This free tour is suitable for all ages.

For more information contact An Tain Arts Centre at +353 42 9329281.



To find out more about An Tain visit http://www.antain.ie



To find out more about Hidden Dundalk visit http://antain.ie/gallery/upcoming-exhibitions/