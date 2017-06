A wallet and a quantity of cash were stolen from a parked car outside the Carrickdale Hotel last Friday.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 2.45pm, saw the culprit break the drivers window before stealing the goods. He is believed to have been wearing a dark-coloured Adidas top and was driving a gold-coloured Nissan Almera.

In a separate incident which occurred overnight on Saturday between 5pm and 10am , seven racing bikes were stolen from the same location.

Anyone with information on these or other incidents is asked to contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.