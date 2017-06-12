Inspiral Carpets legend to perform in Dundalk

90’s Madchester legend and former lead singer with the classic line up of Inspiral Carpets, Tom Hingley, will bring his acoustic show to the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday 14th October 2017.

Tom Hingley was lead singer with Inspiral Carpets until 2011. His signature vocal sound can be heard on all the bands hits including ‘This is How It Feels’, and ‘Saturn 5’, and helped catapult the band to stardom in the early nineties.

25 years and 15 top 40 singles later, Tom continues to enjoy a successful solo career.

Tom plays original music; an eclectic mix of Folk, Soul, Gospel and Blues with plenty of heart, as well as acoustic renditions of Inspiral classics.

With his inimitable voice, and raw, honest performances - complete with slide guitar – Tom continues to entertain fans old and new.

Tickets are on sale now at €20 from the Oriel Centre.

For more information contact them at www.orielcentre.ie or phone 042 9328887.