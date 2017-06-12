USC Fashion to open Dundalk store

USC Fashion, a UK clothing retailer with a large online presence has announced through their social media channels that they are to open a store in Dundalk.

Selling many major clothing brands including Lacoste, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and G-Star, USC’s plan to open a store in Dundalk is another sign that retailers see a future in the town.

It is unclear yet as to when the shop will open or if recruitment for staff has yet begun.

