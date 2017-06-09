Second bunch of acts added to Carrickmacross Arts Festival

The second bunch of acts for Carrickmacross Arts Festival 2017 or "Ireland’s Biggest Small Festival" have been announced.

Otherkin, Darling, Hvmmingbyrd , Yonen , Ines Khai and Bondicott have all been added to the music line-up .

Reuben, Michael Downey, Barry Mack & Lorcan McGrane have been added to the Comedy stage and the visual arts area sees the additions of Mateusz Lubecki, Hattie Billinham , Hannah Martin, Kelly O’Connor and Phill Foley.

Double Platinum, Mercury Nominated, Pop Rock Londoners, The Magic Numbers headline the festival's music stage, along with RTE Choice Music Prize 2017 Nominees We Cut Corners.

The Savage Eye's, David McSavage headlines the Comedy stage and is joined by a host of other local and national talent.

The four-day unique boutique festival runs from August 10th to 13th and includes original music, comedy, poetry, cinema, arts & crafts, artisan trade stalls and Children’s Activities.

Full Four Day Tickets at €50 are available from www.carrickmacrossartsfestival.com