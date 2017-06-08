Crash on M1 motorway near Dunleer
AA Roadwatch are reporting a collision on the M1 motorway northbound this afternoon, between Junction 11 Monasterboice and J12 Dunleer.
There are reports of debris on the road.
The collision has since been cleared.
LOUTH: Collision cleared from M1 Dublin/Belfast Rd northbound between J11 Monasterboice and J12 Dunleer. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 8, 2017
LOUTH: Collision on M1 Dublin/Belfast Rd northbound between J11 Monasterboice and J12 Dunleer in hard shoulder. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 8, 2017
