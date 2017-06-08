The Irish Pub showing in An Tain, Dundalk next week

An Táin in association with Access Cinema, are showing an interesting film next Tuesday 13th June at 2 pm, that looks at the Irish pub.

Directed and produced by Alex Fagan, The Irish Pub is a celebration of the greatest institution in Irish society, the pub or more specifically the traditional Irish publicans who run them.

The characters in the film all run and own pubs that have been in their families for generations.

Visiting every corner of Ireland to find some of the more famous public houses, as well as some of the better regarded hidden gems, The Irish Pub is a love letter to a cornerstone of Irish personality, and one of our nation's most loved past-times.

Tickets are €5 and complimentary tea/coffee will also be served after the movie.