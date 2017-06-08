We've been arguing in the office again - this time it is about the best chipper in Dundalk. If the office here is anything to go by, people from Dundalk take their fish and chips seriously.

We are lucky that there are so many great chippers in the town and its environs.

Considering we have the likes of the renowned Roma on Park Street, Mullen's at Roden Place and Tony's Grill in Greenacres, we're pretty spoilt for choice.

This is not to forget places like Europa(great curry chips!), Angelo's on the Dublin Road and the Kingfisher on Park Street.

So we think now is the time to pick Dundalk Democrat readers' favourite chipper.

Similar to previous polls, we'll look for our nominations first. Simply comment on our Facebook page with your favourite chipper and we'll pick the top ten.

We'll then put the poll up tomorrow and let people vote over the weekend.

So time to get nominating!