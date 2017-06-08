Louth average residential property price increases by 2%

CSO figures released yesterday but updated today to reflect a slight error in how some apartment prices were recorded in Louth, show a slight rise in average residential property prices in Louth in the year ending April 2017.

In Louth in April 2014, 115 residential properties were filed as being sold with a total sales value of just over €14.4 million.

This gave an average sale price of €125,513. This compares with an average sale price in April 2016 of €123,045, an increase of €2,468 or 2%.

This rate of increase is lower than the national average figure of 9.1% for the same period.

In the State in April 2017, 3550 properties with a total sales value of €767.3 million were filed as being sold.

This gave an average sale price of €216,135 - an increase of €18k or 9.1% on April 2016.

It is important to note, that these particular figures consist of both house and apartment sales.