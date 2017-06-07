One Day Arts & Crafts Festival in Dundalk this Sunday
The County Louth Creative Ireland Programme begins in Dundalk this weekend with ‘Art in the Yard’, a
Running from 11 am to 5 pm, the festival will feature taster workshops, all day demonstrations, live music, spoken word and food stalls.
The hands-on taster 30-minute workshops will run throughout the day and will feature the following:
- Printmaking with Orlaith Cullinane and Rachel Tinniswood
- Felt-making with Caoilfionn Murphy O'Hanlon
- Ceramics with Sarah McKenna and Mary Cowan
- Painting with Orla Barry
- Batik with Fiona Quigley
- Textiles with Rachel Tinniswood.
There will also be all-day demonstrations by Orla Barry, Sarah McKenna, Rachel Tinniswood, Mary Cowan, Caoilfionn Murphy O'Hanlon, Fiona Quigley and Orlaith Cullinane.
For more information and for tickets at €5 each go to www.bridgestreetstudios.com
