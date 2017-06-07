Would you like to help rescue orphaned or injured seals in Louth?

Common seals have started pupping and Seal Rescue Ireland needs more volunteers to help them in the Louth area.

There is a course taking place at The Bush Old School House (between Gyles Quay and Carlingford) on Sunday 18th June 2017 - 9am-1pm.

The training fee is €35 which includes the full day training, rescue vest, membership card and a starter rescue packet.

Would you like to help rescue and transport orphaned or injured seals?

If so then please contact Seal Rescue Ireland at volunteer@sealrescueireland.org to register.

After training at 2pm join Seal Rescue Ireland at Gyles Quay to watch some of their successfully rehabilitated seals return to the wild.