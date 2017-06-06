Newry 5k Colour Run this June

The second annual Newry 5k Colour Run takes place on Sunday 25 June at Pairc Esler, Green Bank Industrial Estate in Newry.

All proceeds go to All proceeds are in aid to Children in Crossfire.

The organisers describe it as follows:

‘This is a one of a kind race experience where everyone is a winner. It is more about enjoying a crazy colourful day out for charity.

‘Over the course of the run, your white clothes will be transformed to a rainbow of colours at our colour stations along the way.

‘With music along the way, and our DJ at the finishing line, this party atmosphere will give you an experience you will never forget.’

Tickets cost £15 per adult and £7.50 per child (15 years and under).

For more info go to www.childrenincrossfire.org