UPDATE: Garda statement on M1 crash

Gardai have just released a statement on this morning's crash. It reads as follows:

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the M1 motorway between junction 7 and junction 8 southbound near Julianstown, Co.Meath.

The single vehicle crash happen at about 8.30a.m. on Monday 5th June 2017.

The driver of an articulated truck, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound carriageway is closed and diversions are in place from junction 10 southbound.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600.

556/17