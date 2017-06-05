Dundalk Auditions for Shane Meadows TV Drama

Casting is about to begin for 3 children from Dundalk for a Channel 4 TV drama serial called The Virtues from WARP Films written by Jack Thorne (The Scouting Book for Boys, Skins) and to be directed by Shane Meadows (This is England '90/'88/'86, A Room for Romeo Brass).

This 4-part TV drama is partially set in Dundalk so the casting company are specifically looking for children from Dundalk for the roles.

So if parents think they have a bright child that's within the age ranges, they are encouraged to contact Nick McGinley, the casting director directly on nick@nickmcginley.com or 086-8239035 to arrange an appointment and he will come to their home to audition them.

He also running an open audition day at Dundalk Town Hall this Saturday June 10th from 10am-5pm. Parents can contact him to arrange an audition slot.

The three roles sought are as follows:

GIRL: Aged 7-10. Quick witted and smart, warm. He really wants a great little girl who can improvise.

BOY: her brother. Aged 10-13. Again must be confident to improv.

YOUNG JOSEPH (STEPHEN GRAHAM is playing the older version): Aged 9.