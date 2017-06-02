World premiere of Student Documentary at DkIT

A television documentary, The Road to Speyfest, an entertaining music documentary made by students on the BA (Hons) Film and Television Production and featuring performances by students from the DkIT Ceol Oirghialla Traditional Music Ensemble will be premiered in the Carroll Building at Dundalk Institute of Technology at 7pm on 8 June 2017.

Co-produced with Hannah Conroy and John McCallig from the BA (Hons) Film and Television Production programme at DkIT, the documentary features six students from the BA (Hons) Applied Music programme – Martha Guiney (flute), Brianna Madden (button accordion, vocals), Conor Bogue (banjo), Mike Waters (guitar), Ciara Brannigan (tin whistle, dance), and Jane Meehan (fiddle).

The group also featured flute player Maurice Mullen who was a student on the MA Traditional Music Studies, an innovative online programme with students spread throughout the country.

An album of newly composed traditional music by lecturers and performers Dr Adèle Commins and Dr Daithí Kearney and co-produced with DkIT graduate Kial Wallace will also be launched on the night.

A Louth Lilt is inspired by people and places in Louth and further afield.

From the snows of Norway to the sunsets of Brazil, the legends of the Táin to aspects of everyday life, the music draws on Irish musical traditions with an ear to the wider world.

Encompassing influences from the artists rich and varied musical experiences, the pieces reflect a lifetime of engaging with various musical cultures and personalities.

A collection of the tunes featured on the album has also been published, which will be a useful educational resource for students of the music.

Both of these research outputs are linked to Summer Undergraduate Research Projects completed at DkIT in 2016. They exemplify the ethos of creativity, collaboration and partnership in the Department.

The approach to teaching and learning recognises the importance of authentic learning and assessment opportunities, the relevance of ongoing research and the relationship between learning and current industry needs.

These programmes respond positively to the demands of the music industry as outlined in the IMRO report The Socio-Economic Contribution of Music to the Irish Economy (2015).

In the context of a new Government Strategy, Creative Ireland 2017-2022, the projects ensure that learning and teaching at Dundalk Institute of Technology is relevant to both public policy and industry demands, while also making a connection with the local economy and fulfilling the DkIT Strategic Plan’s objective of enhanced engagement with enterprise and the community and embedded knowledge exchange.

