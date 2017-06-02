Christy Dignam for Dundalk Gaol

The Irish legend that is Christy Dignam and his daughter Kiera, will make a very special appearance at the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday 30th September where they will for the first time perform their show "Two Voices”.

Christy, lead singer with Aslan is no stranger to Dundalk, after recently performing to a sold out audience in the An Tain Theatre and is looking forward to this intimate show where he will treat the audience to crowd favourites such as ‘Crazy World’ and ‘This Is’.

His daughter Kiera, a very successful singer in her own right and known to many from her appearance on The Voice Ireland and also for having covered a Michael Jackson song “Ben” in aid of tragic youngster Batman Ben.

The little superhero died from a rare cancer last year and this track was a fundraiser other children who are suffering with the same disease.

It will be a very special night and early booking is advised.

Tickets are €25 and are available from www.orielcentre.ie or by calling 042 9328887