Louth Musicians to Support Mundy in Gaol

With only weeks to until Mundy makes a very welcome turn to the Oriel Centre on Saturday 1st July, an exciting young trad group Teorann has just been announced as support on the night.

The Teorann line up comprises of Gráinne Smith and Louth musicians Finnian O’Connor and Fiachra Meek.

Gráinne Smith is a multi-instrumentalist with numerous All Ireland Fleadh Ceoil an hEireann titles to her name.

Her accordion playing is strongly rhythmical with echoes of Joe Burke and Paul Finn and her singing style is reminiscent of Dolores Keane.

Gráinne skills have been recognised amongst her own peers and she has supported many artists including Beoga, Goitse, Dublin City Ramblers, Martín O'Connor and Zoe Conway.

Louth man Finnian O’Connor is a talented piper from the renowned O’Connor family.

Finnian has a highly melodic piping style and is inspired by great pipers such as Paddy Keenan and Liam O'Flynn and has a similar style to John Mc Sherry.

Fiachra Meek from Bellurgan is a traditional and contemporary guitarist, uilleann piper, vocalist and bodhran player and some of his biggest musical influences include Paul Brady and Andy Irvine.

He explores different collections and provides a solid and flexible base for Teorann’s melodies.

Teorann have toured throughout Europe bringing their music to an appreciative audience and as well as holding a residency at Raglan Road, Orlando.

Their musical talents will add to what is guaranteed to be an entertaining night with Mundy. Limited tickets are available for this show.

For tickets, contact the Oriel Centre on for tickets log onto www.orielcentre.ie or phone 042 9328887.