14% drop in Louth Live Register Figures

CSO Live Register Figures released today, show a 14% drop in Louth’s Live Register figures on the same period last year.

With 10,511 on the Live Register in the whole of County Louth in May 2017, this shows a drop of 1,764 on the May 2016 figure of 12,275.

However, this month’s figures in County Louth also show an increase on last month’s Live Register figures of 148 or a 1% increase.

It should be noted however that this could be related to seasonal factors.

Breaking this down into the three Louth offices of Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee, it can be seen that Dundalk lags behind Ardee and Drogheda on the yearly figures.

Dundalk with a decrease of 598 since May 2016, shows an 11% decrease in those signing on.

This compares to a 17% drop in both Drogheda and Ardee who’s Live Register figures showed a drop of 914 and 252 respectively