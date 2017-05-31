New ice-cream shop for centre of Dundalk?

Ignore the fact that its the end of May and it feels more like the end of March - the Democrat understands that there's a new ice-cream shop on the way to Dundalk!

Work is ongoing on the site of the old Emerald Sports shop(or Opening Minds Educational, if your memory doesn't stretch back that far!) on Earl Street in town and from what we understand, an ice-cream is to open here in the near future.

Let's hope the warm weather returns to welcome its opening!