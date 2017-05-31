Join Dundalk parkrun for its 2nd birthday this Saturday

If you're looking for a healthy activity to engage in this bank holiday Saturday, why not join Dundalk parkrun as they celebrate their second birthday, this Saturday 3rd June at DkIT.

Dundalk parkrun started on June 6th 2015 when 84 people turned up for the first run. Since then more than 1,800 people have taken part.

It's a free event open to people of all ages and abilities and takes place at 9:30 every Saturday morning at the DKIT playing fields. You can walk, jog or run the 5km

The organisers this weekend, will be serving tea and coffee afterwards and there may even be cake! It promises to be a great start to the weekend.

For more information, go to parkrun.ie/dundalk/