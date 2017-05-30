Looking for Love in Louth?

Single men and women looking for love across Louth will be delighted to hear the news that Blind Date is coming to Irish television and they are looking for contestants to take part.

Comedy superstar Al Porter is the new host of TV3’s brand new entertainment show ‘Blind Date’.

Blind Date will air on TV3 this autumn with Al Porter, the IFTA Award winning comedian, columnist and Today FM broadcaster stepping into the role of mischievous matchmaker.

Young or old, straight or gay, from all corners of the country, Al wants to hear from those looking for love.

On becoming presenter for Blind Date, Al Porter had this to say:

'To think I've the opportunity to be welcomed into peope's homes each week on TV3 for a bit of shiny, silly fun is a privilege and I hope people love it!'

To find out more and to apply to become a contestant on Blind Date, go to: www.tv3.ie/blinddate