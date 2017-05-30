Lock Up Volume IX this Sunday at Spirit Store
Dundalk blue grass band Shed play main stage
This Sunday 4th June sees the Lock Up crew take over the Spirit Store for their free one day festival.
With 11 acts playing over three stages, drinks promotions and a BBQ, this all adds up to a great bank holiday weekend.
The party kicks off at 6pm with the line up as follows:
MAIN STAGE: (Show Bandits)
TPM // Shed // Kelso // Kavalier
KITCHEN STAGE: (Spinning Fiends)
Rastachaun // Sam O Hare // Captain
HARBOUR STAGE: (Acoustic Warriors)
David Bellew // Tommy McGovern // Finnian Kelleher // Tara Tine
For more information contact the Spirit Store at 042 9352697
