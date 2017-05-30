Deputy Breathnach update on Willow Grove Estate in Dundalk

Fianna Fáil TD for Louth and East Meath Declan Breathnach has given an update in relation to the taking in charge of Willow Grove Estate, Dundalk.

'I have been pursuing the Local Authority in relation to the contentious issue of the taking in charge of one of Dundalk’s finest best kept housing estates, Willow Grove.

'I am informed that a report is awaited from Irish Water on the state of the sewers and water infrastructure.

'When this report which is due shortly is received I hope to pursue, like many Local Authority members, that the taking in charge of this estate will be a priority and that funding will be ring fenced to improve the terrible road conditions in this estate.

'This of course is subject to funding being available.'