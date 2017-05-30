Local parents remove children from school in protest

The parents of Scoil Naisiunta Bhride in Faughart are now moving into their fifth week of action by continuing to keep their children from attending school for one day a week.

This follows concerns by parents about the alleged quality of teaching in the senior classes. This has been backed up by the Whole School Evaluation which also outlines the Dept. of Education’s Inspector’s serious concerns.



Specifically, the Inspector outlined (a) the mission statement is not being realised currently b) there was significant variation in the quality of teaching in certain subjects ranging from outstanding to poor (c) leadership for learning was not prioritised sufficiently.

“We have sought engagement from the Board of Management, The Dept of Education and even the teaching council but all requests for engagement have fallen on deaf ears and 5 weeks later, despite the action by parents, the above authorities have still not engaged with us. Some children have already been permanently removed from the school and the indications now are that a very significant amount of the remaining children will be removed if their concerns are not adequately dealt with urgently.”

“The system is incredibly frustrating where the parties in authority seem pre-occupied with protecting themselves rather than prioritising the children. This, despite the Catholic Primary Schools Management Association’s mission statement outlining that school Boards of Management should prioritise the children's’ needs over all other matters. There are some very worrying concerns for the proper education of our children – backed up by the Dept’s report, but no-one will help. This school is going to close unless the Board shows some leadership ” the representative said.