Blood Upon the Rose at An Táin this week

Running on the 1st and 2nd June this week, sees the River Tall Theatre Company's perfomance of "Blood Upon the Rose" take place at An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk.

Written and directed by Gerry Cunningham, the musical drama tells the tragic love story of Grace Gifford and Joseph Plunkett set against the background of the Easter Rising in Dublin 1916.

Their courtship, marriage in jail and his execution the following morning are brought to life in this compelling musical drama.

Tickets at €15 are still available for both nights and can be booked here