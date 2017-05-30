Fís 17 to showcase DkIT creative talents

The launch of Fís 17, a showcase of final year students work from the Department of Creative Arts, Media and Music at DkIT, takes place on Wednesday 31 May 2017 at 6pm in the PJ Carroll Building.

The exhibition will open to the public on Thursday 1 June from 12pm-6pm and admission is free for all.



Fís 17 will feature exciting and creative work from students of the Communications, Video and Film, Music Production, Media Arts and Technologies and Multimedia Web Development programmes at DkIT.

The projects, installations and films being exhibited and screened will represent the diverse creative skills of our students and are of interest to a wide audience.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat, Dr Adèle Commins, Head of Department of Creative Arts, Media and Music had this to say ahead of Fís 17:

'I think this year is different in some respects because it is the first time that we’ve got graduates exhibiting from the BA Media Arts and Technologies.

'So the new degree that we’ve brought on stream, this is the first year that we have third year students and it’s exciting for us to see what they’re going to produce at the exhibition which will contract but which will also be similar in some respects to the work of communications students.

'They’ve been exhibiting now for a number of years as have the Film and TV students, so they’re dab hands at this stage.

'But I think the media students, they’re going to be working on similar type projects and certainly reading the blurbs and taking to some of the students, talking to some of the staff, I think some of the themes that they’re taking are a little more adventurous.

'I think certainly to children, to the teenagers and hopefully to the adults as well. I’m quite interested to see how they’re going to, I suppose, come together and how they’re going to be, how me as a spectator as an audience member, or as someone attending the exhibition, how I’m going to interact with their project.'

Fís 17 is a wonderful opportunity for both industry leaders and local communities to come together in DkIT’s creative hub to experience creativity and the arts.

For further information on the full offering of programmes in the Department of Creative Arts, Media and Music at both undergraduate and postgraduate level please visit www.dkit.ie/creative-arts-media-music.