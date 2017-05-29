Dundalk Super Saturday to be the best yet!

Following the inaugural Dundalk Super Saturday last year as part of Independent Traders Day, this year’s event has grown considerably.

This year it features a €5000 Radio Roulette Giveaway, Art in Action Workshops for children; The annual Táin March arrival in Dundalk; A Mrs Doyle Guest Tea as well as amusements and market stalls.



Dundalk Super Saturday on June 3rd has been made possible thanks to the sponsorship of Dundalk BIDS, The Argus, Specsavers, Louth County Council, LMFM and Dundalk Chamber of Commerce.

The day gets off to a fantastic start at 11am with Art in Action by The Crafty Rock workshops.

Choose from Crochet; jewellery beading; card making; mosaic masks; origami and so much more at the hourly workshops which run from 11am to 3pm.

A full list of workshops is available on the ‘Dundalk Super Saturday’ Facebook page. Admission is just €2 per class, including materials and all children must be accompanied by a parent.

Also starting at 11am is the Family Fun Zone and Market Stalls will also open in the Market Square area.

LMFM arrive on the Market Square at 12noon for fun and games for the €5,000 Radio Roulette.

There’s still time to enter the competition via LMFM – just tune in for details.

The ever popular Táin March arrives onto the Market Square at 1.30pm for a spectacular display of the legend that is our own Cuchulainn, as it makes its way on it’s on its long journey to Cooley.

The last Art in Action classes of the day get underway at 3pm.

Also taking place in the Marquee during the day will be the announcement of the winner in the Primary Schools Art competition with a top prize of a class outing to Celtic Adventures and the winning image printed on thousands of Shop Local Voucher Booklets.

As Super Saturday moves into the evening, it’s time to bring a taste of Craggy Island to the town centre with Mrs Doyle’s Guest Tea in aid of Crosscause.

Twenty Mrs Doyles will be urging her guests to ‘Go On, Go On, GO ON! and have a cup of tea.

Organised by Conor Hughes the event is sure to be a hilarious outing, ideal for family and friends, work colleagues etc.

Individual Tickets cost €20 and a Table for 10 is €200. For ticket information contact Conor at 087 9674829.

In addition to the Town Centre fun, shops in the area will be joining in the celebrations with Super Saturday Offers, so be sure to take a good look around and nab a bargain!

Dundalk BIDS Manager, Martin McElligott is looking forward to a fantastic Bank Holiday Saturday.

'As I keep saying we are progressing towards a full festival for Dundalk, so this year’s Super Saturday has expanded greatly on last years.

'We have the fabulous Art in Action by The Crafty Rock and Mrs Doyle’s Guest Tea along with the return of Radio Roulette, Market Stalls, Family Fun Zone and the Táin March.

Hopefully as many people as possible will turn out and join in all the activities, fun and celebrations of the day!

Check the ‘Dundalk Super Saturday’ Facebook page here for regular updates.