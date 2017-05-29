Deaths in Dundalk, Monday May 29, 2017

The death has occurred of Angela FARRELL (née Quinn) of 11 Whitepoint Estate, Cobh, Cork / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of all at ward 4C CUH, ANGELA, (nee Quinn) 11 Whitepoint Estate, beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of Fionnuala, Damian, Mairead, Brian, Tom, Brendan and the late infant Aidan.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Gerry, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on tomorrow, Saturday evening, from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Reception into St. Colman's Cathedral on Sunday at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Old Church Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cobh Community Hospital.

May she rest in peace



The death has occurred of Mary MC MANUS (née Fitzsimons) formerly of Lindale House, Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the love and tender care of Saint Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham.

Mary, beloved wife of Paddy and loving mother of Cathal. Very deeply regretted by loving husband, son, sister Carmel Murray (England), nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and staff of Saint Peter's Nursing Home.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Dundalk, from Sunday afternoon 3pm to 6pm.

Removal on Monday afternoon at 2.30pm (driving via her late residence) to Saint Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima, arriving for Funeral Mass at 3pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace



The death has occurred of Helen KENNY (née O'Regan) of Meadow View, Avondale Park, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth / Balbriggan, Dublin

Peacefully in the love and tender care of Dealgan House Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, son Brendan, brother Brian, Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Declan and Noel, daughters Mary and Patricia, brother Tony, sisters Betty, Pam, son in-law Thomas Mulholland, daughters in-law Maria, Bernie, grandchildren David, Jane, James, Emma, Aoife, Niamh, Séan, Fergal, Liam, Niall, Aidan. great-grandchildren Conor, Hollie, brother in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence, Meadow View from Saturday evening 5pm to 9pm and Sunday 12noon to 8pm.

Removal on Monday morning to The Church of The Holy Family, Muirhevnamor, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St, Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown.

House private by request on Monday morning

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace



The death has occurred of Joanie HUDSON (née Grassick) of Gorh na Glaise, Blackrock, Louth



Joanie Hudson (née Grassick), Gort na Glaise, Blackrock, and formerly of Main Street, Blackrock, Co Louth. 27th May 2017.

Peacefully in the Louth County Hospital.

Joanie, beloved wife of the late Billy and dear mother of Anne and Liam and grandmother of Gabriel, Sharon, Jason, Wayne and the late Niall. Deeply regretted by her son, daughter, grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, brothers Lally and Paul sister June, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 7pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40am to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown.

May She Rest in Peace