The first ever national survey of patient experience is now live in Louth

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, and Louth County Hospital, Dundalk, are participating in the National Patient Experience Survey, a new nationwide survey asking patients for their views on hospital care.

With an estimated 27,000 patients eligible to participate, approximately 1,000 of these in the Louth area, this will be the largest single survey of the healthcare system to be conducted in Ireland.

All adult patients who spend at least 24 hours in a public hospital and who are discharged during the month of May will be asked to complete the survey.

The National Patient Experience Survey covers all aspects of a patients’ stay in hospital, including admission and discharge, the ward environment, interaction with staff, and care and treatment.

The survey contains 58 tick-box questions and three open-ended questions, where participants have the opportunity to comment on what they found good about the care they received in hospital, and also provide suggestions for improvement.

Visiting Louth County Hospital, Dundalk, this morning, Tony O’Brien, Director General of the Health Service Executive (HSE), said:

'The HSE welcomes this significant and very important survey, which will provide evidence-based information on patient experience across acute hospital services.

'By listening to the feedback of patients who complete this survey, we can enhance the quality and safety of care provided to patients in Ireland.

'The findings of the survey will be used to identify areas of priority and the HSE will publish quality improvement plans in response to the findings to demonstrate how we are listening and responding to patients’ views.'

HIQA’s Tracy O’Carroll, visiting both Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, and Louth County Hospital, Dundalk, today, encourages all eligible patients in Louth to participate in the survey:

'This is a great opportunity for patients to tell us about their hospital experience.

'By taking part in the National Patient Experience Survey patients can help us to identify areas for improvement, and also tell us the positive work that is carried out every day in Irish hospitals.'

It is accepted internationally that the key to creating a better healthcare service is to focus on the patient and to learn from their experiences.

With this in mind, the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has joined forces with the HSE and the Department of Health to carry out the first ever National Patient Experience Survey.

The results of the survey will be used to improve the standard of hospital care for all patients, not just in Louth, but across the country.

The responses will help to set priorities for the delivery of better patient-centred care in all Irish hospitals, with the aim of creating more effective and efficient healthcare organisations, both nationally, and locally.

The National Patient Experience Survey will allow for comparisons of patient experiences at a hospital-group and national level, but also, for the first time in Ireland, facilitate a comparison with international best practice.

Patient experience surveys are regularly conducted in other countries, including Scotland, England, Denmark and New Zealand.

Patients eligible to participate in the National Patient Experience Survey will receive a survey pack in the post approximately two weeks after their discharge from either Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, and Louth County Hospital, Dundalk.

This pack contains the survey, an information leaflet and a Freepost envelope in which to return the completed survey. The survey can also be completed online up until 26 July 2017.

Find out more about the National Patient Experience Survey at www.patientexperience.ie, on Twitter @NPESurvey or on Facebook /NPESurvey.