Deaths in Dundalk, Friday May 26, 2017

The death has occurred of William (Willie) DUFFY of Árd Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth

(Late of PJ Carrolls and Chairman of Dundalk Tidy Towns), suddenly but peacefully after a short illness in Tenerife, beloved husband of Veronica (nee Mc Cabe)and cherished father of David, Tracy, Keith and Aideen.

Willie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, children, daughters-in-law Sharon and Julie, sons-in-law Pearse and Jonathan, doting grandchildren Shannon, Tiarnán, Oisín, Saoírse, Sean, Callum, Aoife, Lilly, and Rose, sister Miriam, brothers Pat, Owen, Aidan and Leo, nieces, nephews extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday between 4pm and 10pm and on Sunday between 2pm and 10pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am walking to the Church of the Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Thereafter walking to St. Patrick’s cemetery for burial Dowdalshill, Dundalk.

Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home 0429334240

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Catherine (Babs) CONNOR (née Rice) of Annaloughan, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Gerard and dear mother of Tony, Mary (Cunningham), Michael and Kevin.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Charlotte, Mary and Bernadette, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Caroline, Gavin, David, Karen, Eamonn, Shaun, Daniel, Kieran, Niall, Darren, Keira, Alan and Niamh, great-grandchildren Tara, Senan, Chloe, Gerard, Oisín and Doireann, sister Marie, cousin and close friend Sheila, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 12pm to 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

Removal on Sunday morning at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Lordship arriving for Mass at 10am.

Funeral afterwards to Lordship Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Aileen HENRY (née Cobbe) of Claret House, Mountpleasant., Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the Beacon Hospital. 25th May 2017.

Beloved wife of Theo and loving mother of Pamela and David. Loving sister of Gwen Watkins and Erwin.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Frances and her grandson James, together with her extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 12 noon until 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Removal on Monday afternoon at 1.30pm to St Nicholas' Parish Church arriving for Service at 2pm. Burial after in St Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in aid of St. Nicholas' Parish Church.

May She Rest in Peace